We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Fri 9 Oct 2020 06:31 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

Dubai service centre ordered to close after opening ceremony violations

Service centre in Al Twar broke coronavirus prevention rules after its opening ceremony became overcrowded

Dubai service centre ordered to close after opening ceremony violations

Dubai Economy inspections found that 581 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

A service centre in Dubai has been ordered to close on day one of operations after overcrowding at its opening ceremony breached rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy shut down the service centre in Al Twar on Thursday, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

Dubai Economy directed all businesses in Dubai to avoid holding such events that might lead to overcrowding, adding that violators will be issued with fines and closure orders.

Dubai Economy also warned 10 shops in shopping malls during the inspections on Thursday for not placing physical distancing stickers.

Overall, inspections found that 581 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy said that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or violations reported by consumers and the public.

It also called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat.

Separately, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 120,665 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, with 1,075 new coronavirus cases detected, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 104,004.

MoHAP also announced four deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 442.

MoHAP also noted an additional 1,424 individuals had fully recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 94,903.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Staff writer

Read next

Massive potential for Indian firms to tap GCC growth post-coronavirus, say top diplomats

Seven inspection teams created in UAE to crack down on coronavirus violations

UAE reports 1,041 new cases of coronavirus