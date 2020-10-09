Dubai service centre ordered to close after opening ceremony violations

A service centre in Dubai has been ordered to close on day one of operations after overcrowding at its opening ceremony breached rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy shut down the service centre in Al Twar on Thursday, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

Dubai Economy directed all businesses in Dubai to avoid holding such events that might lead to overcrowding, adding that violators will be issued with fines and closure orders.

Dubai Economy also warned 10 shops in shopping malls during the inspections on Thursday for not placing physical distancing stickers.

Overall, inspections found that 581 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy said that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or violations reported by consumers and the public.

It also called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat.

Separately, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 120,665 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, with 1,075 new coronavirus cases detected, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 104,004.

MoHAP also announced four deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 442.

MoHAP also noted an additional 1,424 individuals had fully recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 94,903.