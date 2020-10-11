UAE reports further 1,096 cases of coronavirus

The number of newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE remained in the four-figure bracket on Sunday as health officials reported a further 1,096 new infections.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed that 133,935 additional Covid-19 tests have been carried out over the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the UAE currently stands at 106,229.

It was also announced that two more people in the country have died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll up to 445.

MoHAP also noted an additional 1,311 patients had fully recovered from Covid-19 in the UAE, with total recoveries increasing to 97,284.