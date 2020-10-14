Self-medication trend rises in Middle East during coronavirus crisis

Governments must implement clear policies to regulate the increasing trend of self-medication, particularly in light of the current global coronavirus pandemic, according to the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Self-Medication Industry (MENAP-SMI).

Ashraf Allam, chairman of MENAP-SMI, and regional vice president, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Mundipharma, revealed that the Covid-19 crisis has led to a rise in people across the region choosing to monitor their own temperatures and other symptoms, and only seek medical care when critical, in order to avoid gathering at care centres, risking infection.

However, he said: “Self-care medicines, also known as ‘non-prescription’ or ‘over-the-counter' are available without the prescription from a qualified physician, so people need to have confidence that the drugs they buy in pharmacies, supermarkets, and other outlets have gone through the appropriate evaluation and are safe for use.”

The non-profit body represents manufacturers of non-prescription medicines, food supplements, and self-care medical devices, and looks to create partnerships with governments and other stakeholders to act in the best interests of patients, consumers, and the industry at large.

“Patients around the world benefit from being active participants in their own healthcare, rather than just being passive recipients,” said Allam.

“Healthcare systems are under increased financial pressure and are not sustainable if they continue to focus on treating disease rather than preventing it. At MENAP-SMI, we believe that self-care plays an important role in the global outbreak of an infectious disease like Covid-19. The practice allows patients to take an active role in their own health through recognising, monitoring, and managing their symptoms.”

Members of MENAP-SMI include Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare, Reckitt Benckiser, Sanofi, Bayer HealthCare, Mundipharma, and Pfizer.

Allam suggested that the responsible use of self-care medication in the region has never been more important. He recommends a “holistic perspective” for industry stakeholders, whom he calls to educate pharmacists, engage physicians, and support the process of policymaking.

“As the most accessible form of healthcare, self-medication fulfils a series of valuable – and sometimes crucial – functions for individuals and healthcare systems,” he explains. “That healthcare systems as well as individuals benefit from self-medication emphasises the need for clear policies by national governments. Those policies should recognise the positive role played by products specifically intended for self-medication and they should protect their citizens' preferences for taking an active role in their own health.”

As the impact of Covid-19 on governments, healthcare providers, hospitals and emergency clinics becomes more and more severe, Allam has stressed the need to promote and encourage digital health solutions.

He said: “Building a framework for digital care services tailored to consumer needs can result in more sustainable healthcare systems.

“It goes without saying that patient safety is the top priority for the healthcare industry. No patient should be harmed or put at the slightest risk of injury during the process of healthcare. So, it is crucial to increase public awareness and engagement to promote patient safety.

“Implementing clear policies, collecting data, skilling healthcare professionals, and encouraging patient participation in their own care, is essential to ensure sustainable improvements across the region.”