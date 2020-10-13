UAE reports new high for daily coronavirus cases as recoveries exceed 100,000

The UAE on Tuesday recorded its highest daily figure for new coronavirus infections as the total number of recoveries passed 100,000.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 96,989 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, with 1,315 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 108,608.

Seven inspection teams created in UAE to crack down on coronavirus violations Survey reveals 94% of people in the country are confident government will overcome pandemic

This daily figure beat the previous record reported on October 4 of 1,231.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two further Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total number in the country to 448.

The ministry also noted an additional 1,452 individuals have fully recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 100,007.

UAE warns of Covid dangers from home gatherings Health authorities report 179 new cases after further 58,953 tests

Separately, field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to open markets and shopping centres across the emirate on Monday and imposed fines on 11 businesses – nine for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, and two, for non-adherence to physical distancing.

The violations were spotted in outlets operating in retail, shipping, installation of air-conditioning systems, general trade, ready-made garments, and security devices and equipment trade, as well as a money exchange and consumer complex. Two gyms were also fined, in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

The violating establishments were located in various shopping centres, and in Al Nahda, Al Khabaisi, Al Rigga, and Hor Al Anz East areas.

CCCP also warned two businesses for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, CCCP found that 685 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.