UAE reports 15% increase in coronavirus recoveries

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in the UAE in the past week has increased by 15 percent, from the previous seven days, according to government figures revealed on Tuesday.

At the weekly media briefing, Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, said that, between October 7 and 13, 9,451 patients had recovered from Covid-19, while the death rate in the country dropped by 45 percent (13 cases) compared to the previous week.

The UAE’s Covid-19-related death rate currently stands at 0.4 percent and is among the lowest in the world, compared to 4.4 percent in the EU, 2.4 percent in the MENA region and 3.7 percent in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

Al Hammadi announced that, during the most recent period, 793,642 coronavirus tests were carried out in the UAE, nine percent more than the previous week, which revealed a one percent increase in the number of confirmed cases, accounting for 7,814 new infections.

However, he pointed out that this was considerably lower than the EU rate (7.3 percent), the 6.6 percent recorded in the MENA region and the OECD rate of 6.3 percent.

The UAE on Tuesday recorded its highest daily figure for new coronavirus infections as the total number of recoveries passed 100,000.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 96,989 additional Covid-19 tests over the previous 24 hours, with 1,315 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 108,608.