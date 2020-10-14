New UAE coronavirus cases hit record high for second day running

New coronavirus cases continue to soar as the country's daily record was broken for the second successive day on Wednesday.

A total of 1,431 new infections were detected during the last 24 hours, more than 100 more than the previous period, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

The ministry said it conducted 103,132 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, adding that the 1,431 new cases bring the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 110,039.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 450.

The ministry also noted an additional 1,652 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 101,659.

On Tuesday, government figures revealed that the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in the UAE in the past week has increased by 15 percent, from the previous seven days.

At a weekly media briefing, Dr Omar Al Hammadi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, said that, between October 7 and 13, 9,451 patients had recovered from Covid-19, while the death rate in the country dropped by 45 percent (13 cases) compared to the previous week.

The UAE’s Covid-19-related death rate currently stands at 0.4 percent and is among the lowest in the world, compared to 4.4 percent in the EU, 2.4 percent in the MENA region and 3.7 percent in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.