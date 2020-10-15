We noticed you're blocking ads.

Thu 15 Oct 2020 04:33 PM

UAE coronavirus cases hit new record high

Health authorities reveal almost 1,400 new infections reported across the country

It was reported that a further 1,666 patients had recovered from the virus, with the total number of recoveries standing at 103,325.

The UAE reported another high of daily coronavirus cases on Thursday as health officials revealed 1,398 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that 114,147 tests had been carried out over the last day, with the new cases taking the total number of those found since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic up to 111,437.

It was also reported that a further 1,666 patients had recovered from the virus, with the total number of recoveries standing at 103,325.

There were two more fatalities announced, bringing the country’s death toll up to 452.

Staff writer

