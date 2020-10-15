UAE coronavirus cases hit new record high

The UAE reported another high of daily coronavirus cases on Thursday as health officials revealed 1,398 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that 114,147 tests had been carried out over the last day, with the new cases taking the total number of those found since the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic up to 111,437.

The Ministry of Health conducts 103,132 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,431 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,652 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/fdvicgLvNe— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 14, 2020

It was also reported that a further 1,666 patients had recovered from the virus, with the total number of recoveries standing at 103,325.

There were two more fatalities announced, bringing the country’s death toll up to 452.