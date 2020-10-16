Daily coronavirus cases in the UAE rise above 1,400 for the first time

The UAE reported another daily high for coronavirus infections on Friday as cases rose above 1,400 for the first time since the start of the global pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 1,412 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 112,849.

Coronavirus hotspots re-emerge in Middle East, threatening economies Lower oil prices this year and the disruptions caused by the pandemic have clouded prospects for a rebound

MoHAP also said in a statement that it conducted 116,470 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, there were three further deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number in the country to 455.

The ministry also noted an additional 1,618 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number to 104,943.

Separately, Dubai Economy said it had warned two shops for not adhering to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 during its latest round of inspections, while 745 businesses were found to be compliant.