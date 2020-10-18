UAE reports slight drop in new coronavirus cases

The number of new cases of coronavirus in the UAE dropped for the first time in several days on Sunday, but remained in the four-figure bracket.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed that it conducted 115,293 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, where 1,215 new infections were recorded.

24,500 UAE jobs 'protected during coronavirus lockdown' by Deliveroo Capital Economics says delivery services will be vital for the F&B sector to maintain some trading activity, to protect jobs and prevent mass closures

It takes the total number of cases in the country since the onset of the global pandemic to 115,602.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced four further fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 463.

It was noted that an additional 1,162 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 107,516.