UAE reports 1,359 new cases of coronavirus

The UAE reported 1,359 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday after conducting over 118,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed the new infections, which takes the total number of cases of Covid-19 in the UAE since the onset of the global pandemic to 125,123.

According to the ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to coronavirus, taking the death toll in the country up to 477.

It was noted that a further 2,037 patients had recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 118,931.