Almost 70% of eligible UAE population receives Covid-19 vaccination

Almost 70 percent of people eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination in the UAE have been inoculated against the virus, according to the latest information from the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

Official spokesperson Dr Saif Al Dhaheri told the weekly UAE Government media briefing that 69.89 percent of the eligible category, people over the age of 16 years, have been vaccinated, while 77.84 percent of people over the age of 60 have also received vaccines. He added that 10.7 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered across the country.

The country has approved four types of vaccines, which are Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Dr Al Dhaheri said: "The UAE's approach in containing the pandemic has become a model, thanks to the proactive vision of our leadership, the successes made by the frontline heroes and the efforts of our health institutions."

And he called on citizens and residents to remain on their guard throughout the upcoming Eid-al-Fitr celebrations, to avoid family gatherings and visits and limit it families living together in one place, as well as wearing face masks and ensuring social distancing with older people and those with chronic diseases.

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the Eid-al-Fitr holiday dates for the private sector will run from the 29th day of Ramadan (Tuesday, May 11) until Shawwal 3, which is expected to fall on the Saturday, but is still to be confirmed by the country’s moon-sighting committee.

Dr Al Dhaheri urged the public to congratulate friends and relatives through social media and via online platforms. He also asked them not to exchange presents and food with neighbours while stressing that people are required to refrain from giving children Eid bonuses and instead disburse the money through banks.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that 17 private healthcare service providers will now provide vaccination services to the community in addition to all DHA vaccination centres.

Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and chairperson of the Covid-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said: "The vaccines will continue to be provided free-of-cost. Extending the vaccination drive in partnership with private healthcare providers aims to expand capacity and enhance access and convenience for the public. The private health sector is a key partner in our drive to ensure excellence in patient-centred care."

Apart from citizens and Dubai residence holders, GCC nationals who have an Emirates ID and elderly residents above 60 years who live in Dubai but have a residency of another emirate can also receive the vaccine.

The two vaccines presently available are: Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm.