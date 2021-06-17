Abu Dhabi set to become first city to receive new Covid treatment drug

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health is collaborating with Rafed, a procurement firm, GlaxoSmithKline and Etihad Airways Cargo Union to obtain the first shipment of Sotrofimap, which is intended to treat Covid-19.

Abu Dhabi will become the first city in the world to receive the world's newest drug for the treatment of certain cases of Covid-19.

It contains single-venous antibodies that can be used to treat adults and children over the age of 12 who meet certain criteria and are at risk of developing severe Covid-19 symptoms, in accordance with protocols developed by the National Scientific Committee.

Studies have shown that the drug prevents the development of the disease to severe cases or death in more than 85 percent of cases of early treatment and can treat all known mutated forms to date.

The new Sotrophimab drug, from GlaxoSmithKline, was approved by the Department of Health and Community Protection following the completion of the national assessment procedures and approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Abu Dhabi Health Department has signed a cooperation agreement with Rafed to ensure that the drug is delivered as early as June and July, making patients in the UAE among the first in the world to receive this new treatment.

The National Scientific Committee and the Abu Dhabi Health Department said they have also developed treatment protocols for the drug to serve as a reference for doctors in identifying dangerous cases and ensuring that patients have access to Sotrophimab depending on the level of risk and eligibility criteria.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Rafed will facilitate the security, storage and distribution of the property through Rafed Distribution Centre, the region's largest specialised refrigerated storage facility, part of the Hope Coalition.

This is part of Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to support the medical field and life sciences to address the global health crisis, locally, regionally and internationally.

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi continues its efforts to maintain its global leader in terms of flexibility and safety in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to the continued support and guidance of our rational leadership.

"We continue our daily preventive efforts to research, evaluate and identify sources and areas of local and international cooperation, to obtain the best medical solutions for the community in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and abroad.

"The new drug is one of the most advanced achievements in the pharmaceutical industry and is an effective tool for reducing the spread of the emerging virus."

"We have worked closely with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Rafed since the initial results of the clinical trials of Sotrofimap were available to accelerate its access to patients," said Jezem Akalin, vice president and general manager, GlaxoSmithKline.