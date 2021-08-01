Over 300 Aster doctors among the early birds granted UAE's golden visa for medical professionals

As many as 319 doctors from Aster DM Healthcare group have been granted golden visas for long-term residency in the UAE, after the Gulf country announced on Wednesday that it would allow resident doctors to apply for the 10-year permit, a group official said.

The new initiative allows specialised sectors working in the fields of science, innovation and healthcare to apply for golden visas through offices affiliated with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

“The golden visas were granted to 319 Aster Group doctors along with their family members, taking the total number of granted golden visas to over 750,” an Aster group official said.

The Aster Group, a leading player in the healthcare sector in the GCC, operates in the region through three entities - Aster, Medcare and Access.

Many of the awarded Aster doctors have been working in the UAE for more than a decade.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare.

“It is a great honour for Aster DM Healthcare to have our doctors recognised by the UAE government for their outstanding contribution to the society and reaffirms our commitment to provide the best quality healthcare services to the people of the UAE,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare.

“This incredible initiative will go a long way in creating and retaining a talent hub of science, clinical excellence, medical research and quality healthcare services necessary to further establish the region as the leading destination for medical excellence,” Dr Moopen added.

He also congratulated the Aster and Medcare doctors who have been granted this valuable recognition for their service.

Incidentally, Dr Moopen was one of the first Indian entrepreneurs in the UAE to receive the prestigious long-term residency visa in 2019 for his role in shaping the healthcare delivery domain in the country over a 34-year period.

Subsequently, his daughter Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, was also honoured with the golden visa for her continued contribution to the field of healthcare in the UAE.

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Starting from a single clinic in Dubai in 1987, the Aster Group is currently one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India, having a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare segments.

The group has established 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and over 223 pharmacies in seven countries. It has an employee strength of 21,900, out of which over 2,900 are doctors and 6,500 are nurses.