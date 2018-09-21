UAE accounts for 60% of Middle East pre-collegiate private education sector

Favorable demographic statistics see the UAE leading the growth of the private K-12 education sector in the Middle East, according to a new report by LEK Consulting.

Schools in the UAE account for 60 percent of the market, according to the report which the management consultancy firm is presenting at the IPSEF conference this weekend in Dubai.

“Private K-12 in the UAE has been at the forefront of growth in the region and continues to experience unparalleled market expansion, with close to 24,000 seats added in the most expensive schools in the market over the last 3 years,” said Ashwin Assomull, Partner, LEK Consulting.

Private K-12 seats in the country are growing three times faster than GDP, contributing more than $3.7 billion in value to the education sector in the country.

“A favourable regulatory environment, consumer willingness to pay, and promising demographics in both the local and expatriate populations make the region’s K-12 opportunity highly attractive,” added Assomull.