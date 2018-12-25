DEWA partners with Dubai start up on AI innovative solutions

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has signed a memorandum of understanding, (MoU) with start up Whizkey Future labs in the city to develop innovative solutions in a bid to disrupt the current electricity and water utility business models.

The parties will use Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, and other technologies to improve performance, productivity, and service quality.

The MoU was signed as part of DEWA’s participation in the 5th Dubai Future Accelerators programme, which is organised by the Dubai Future Foundation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & CEO of DEWA, said the programme allows both government organisations and start-ups to work together to develop innovative projects which solve challenges they face in their areas of work.

He said DEWA had received over 200 applications from global start-ups during its participation in the programme’s four previous editions. This resulted in signing 14 MoUs and completing seven innovative pilot projects related to DEWA’s projects, digital transformation, and its smart infrastructure.

"DEWA’s participation in the Dubai Future Accelerators programme for the fifth time is part of our commitment to establishing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for making the future and a platform for testing disruptive solutions and technologies, and our efforts to support the next generation of entrepreneurs in innovation and AI,” he said.

“We are committed to adopting innovation, keeping pace up with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, consolidating Dubai's position in anticipating the future of energy, supporting and encouraging innovation, developing effective solutions to current and future challenges, and anticipating opportunities at an early stage, and promoting innovation in renewable and clean energy," Al Tayer added.

Whizkey Future labs is a Dubai-based technology company focusing on developing futuristic solutions using AI, blockchain, and robotics. It was selected from 95 start-up companies from around the world that applied to participate in innovating solutions for the challenges that DEWA presented. The company will work with DEWA to implement a pilot AI system for DEWA’s distribution systems.