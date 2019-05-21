African Medallion Group relocates HQ to Dubai

The firm's gold reserves crossed the $69m mark less than a year after it was founded in 2017

African Medallion Group has relocated its headquarters from Johannesburg to Dubai, according to media reports.

Founded by businessman Frank Buyanga, AMG - which has interested in gold, mining and property - has been undertaking a large-scale expansion that saw its gold reserves cross the $69 million mark less than a year after the company was founded in 2017.

According to media reports, the firm's new headquarters on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Dubai is already operational.

"An executive decision was reached on 13 May 2019 to have AMG's headquarters domiciled in Dubai,” the company said in a note quoted by Zimbabwe’s Daily News Live website.

AMG offers a variety of products including American bullion coins and gold medallions.