Dubai announces reopening of gyms, cinemas and businesses from Wednesday

Dubai will resume the gradual reopening of business activities on Wednesday from 6am to 11pm in the city’s latest move to ease Covid-19-related restrictions, according to government announcements.

This includes the reopening of cinemas and movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, education and training centers, entertainment facilities like ice rinks and dolphinariums, all of which have been closed since the end of March. Children under the years of 12 years old will still not be allowed to enter the facilities, however.

Businesses and individuals are still required to observe precautionary measures including wearing face masks and observing minimum physical distancing of two metres.

“We are aware of the pressures many sectors are facing because of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"The UAE society has high levels of resilience to any crises and challenges. We have been following the severe impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on countries around the world. What makes us different is our ability to deal positively with changes and our agility. We have all the elements necessary to adapt to these challenging circumstances. I am confident that all members of the society will come together to overcome this crisis as soon as possible,” he said.

Last week Arabian Business reported licensed restaurants located in and outside hotels in Dubai will again be allowed to serve alcohol starting Sunday, on the condition that the beverages only be served alongside meals, with the service limited to tables. They are not to be consumed at bars, which will remain dry.

All facilities will continue to operate at a 30% maximum capacity and social distancing of two metres between tables.