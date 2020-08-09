Sharjah's Bee'ah expands into Saudi Arabia with Madinah contract

Sharjah’s Bee’ah has expanded into Saudi Arabia after Madinah Municipality awarded the company three contracts for waste management services, covering the north, west and east regions.

The environmental management company will cover 70 percent of the city, serving a population of 1.2 million people, which is set to increase to 1.46m by 2024.

Bee’ah will provide solid waste collection and transport services along with disinfection and sanitisation of waste bins.

An army of 3,000 workers will begin operations this month, along with 350 pieces of heavy equipment, including waste collection units, street sweepers and disposal trucks.

Bee’ah’s expansion comes a few weeks after it was awarded the waste management contract for Egypt’s new administrative capital.

Under Saudi’s Vision 2030 target the country aims to raise recycling rates to 85 percent and Bee’ah has pledged to help the kingdom’s goals.

The firm has achieved the Middle East’s highest waste diversion rate of 76 percent, in Sharjah.

A UAE first waste-to-energy plant is also in the works in a joint venture partnership with Masdar. Upon completion in 2021, the emirate will reach 100 percent waste diversion from landfills.