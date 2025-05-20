Abu Dhabi-based NMDC LTS and Jiangsu Huaying Valves look at establishing facility in UAE

NMDC LTS, a business vertical that focuses on the logistics and technical services sectors under the NMDC Group, is exploring possibilities of forming a joint venture with China’s Jiangsu Huaying Valves Company. The two companies aim to set up a facility in the UAE to assemble, fabricate, and distribute valves used in the energy sector.

An MoU to explore the establishment of a JV was signed during the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum.

NMDC LTS China partnership

Jiangsu Huaying is a leading manufacturer and supplier specialising in the design, production, and distribution of valves and related components for oil & gas, petrochemicals, power generation, and other industrial applications.

NMDC LTS will leverage its relationships with key players in the energy sector and tap into its regional capabilities to ensure the success of the collaboration.

Peter Marvin, Chief Technical & Resource Pool Officer of NMDC LTS, commented: “With more than 40 years of NMDC Group’s experience and expertise in the region, NMDC LTS is leveraging the global attractiveness of the UAE’s industrial and energy sectors for international partners.

“We are also showing the true power of collaboration, where both NMDC LTS and Jiangsu Huaying will apply joint expertise at scale to ensure the development of solutions that are both locally and globally sought after in the energy sector and adjacent industries.”

Significantly, the partnership is part of ‘Make it in the Emirates’ (MIITE) mandate to drive industrial growth in the UAE. NMDC Group is showcasing how its work serves as a catalyst in propelling the development of Abu Dhabi. The group is announcing several strategic partnerships.