Why the future’s green for financing, investment in the Gulf

Sustainable investment and financing in the Middle East is no longer a choice for companies and fast approaching a necessity, accelerated by the current coronavirus pandemic, according to Mercedes Vela-Monserrate, associate director of international affairs at Abu Dhabi Global Market.

In recent years, the region has shown a clear appetite towards sustainable financing, with Majid Al Futtaim issuing two $600 million green sukuks in 2019, which were well received by investors.

Last month, Saudi Electricity Company raised $1.3 billion in the first public US-dollar-denominated green issuance from the kingdom, which was followed just a few weeks later by Egypt issuing the region’s first sovereign green bond. Beyond the bond market, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance raised $258m in July via the region’s first green Export Credit Agency loan.

Vela-Monserrate told Arabian Business: “We can’t keep doing things as we did before. We can’t use natural resources forever and as a result we need to start thinking to invest in different sectors and different areas because everything that we cannot do forever, by definition, is not sustainable; and if we keep doing things that are unsustainable, that damage will accumulate to a point where the whole system collapses.

“It’s not so much choice, it’s something that we have to do.”

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has recently published the State of Sustainable Finance report

ADGM, alongside the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Masdar, the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance, the Department of Energy, among many others, has recently published the State of Sustainable Finance report, highlighting the progress they have made in promoting sustainable finance, fighting climate change and advocating sustainable solutions across the country.

Vela-Monserrate said: “When we talk about sustainability, this is not just about the ‘E’, the environment, there is a fundamental part of ESG (environmental, social and governance), which is the ‘S’, the social factor. When we talk about the social issues we cover a wide range of topics: from consumer protection to product safety, labour law and safety at work, diversity, the fight against corruption and respect for human rights throughout the supply chain.

Mercedes Vela-Monserrate, associate director of international affairs at Abu Dhabi Global Market

“Your investors will ask for that. Society is changing, it’s developing. You need to take those into account if you want to be competitive in the market.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Financial Market (DFM) proactively continues to drive forward its Sustainability Strategy 2025, aimed at underpinning its efforts to promote ESG best practices amongst listed companies and other stakeholders. For example, DFM launched the first-of-its-kind UAE ESG Index in the region, in cooperation with S&P Dow Jones and Hawkamah Institute, showcasing the top-performing sustainable listed-companies across the UAE exchanges.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) proactively continues to drive forward its Sustainability Strategy 2025

“I think the role of financial centres is crucial to scale up sustainable finance because we are a location where the demand for and supply of sustainable finance services comes together across different sectors,” said Vela-Monserrate.

The recent HSBC 2020 Sustainable Finance and Investing Survey revealed 93 percent of respondents felt environmental and social (E&S) issues are important to them — but only 65 percent of investors feel that way (compared to the overall global average of over 90 percent). While just seven percent of investors say they always take ESG factors into consideration in their investments and few support environmentally or socially desirable projects at the risk of lowering their returns.

However, it should be noted that a large share of investors in the Middle East (41 percent, more than anywhere else) are intending to develop firm-wide policies on responsible investing or on ESG issues. Middle Eastern investors are also very optimistic about the benefits of ESG – more in this region than elsewhere see potential for ESG strategies to outperform.

Masdar City is one of the world’s most sustainable urban communities

Gareth Thomas, HSBC’s regional head of global banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), said: “The results of the HSBC Sustainable Finance and Investing Survey reflect what we are seeing on the ground, with Middle East green and sustainable bond issuance so far this year up nearly 50 percent on total issuance in 2019. And 2019 saw nearly 60 percent growth on 2018.

“The green agenda is here to stay so it is imperative that investors and issuers in the Middle East engage on the topic to better understand how they can capture the economic as well as environmental and social benefits of more sustainable business models.”

