Bahrain’s Investcorp bets on e-commerce growth with $280m US real estate deal

Bahrain-based Investcorp on Monday announced that it has acquired 32 industrial properties totalling 3.5 million square feet across four major US markets in a deal worth over $280 million.

The properties grow Investcorp’s wider US industrial real estate portfolios to approximately $2 billion with 22 million square feet comprised of more than 260 buildings.

Investcorp, which recorded a $165 million loss for the 12 months ending June 30 against profits of $131 million a year earlier, said the portfolio would benefit from the global growth of e-commerce seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest acquisitions provide Investcorp with a new 96 percent leased portfolio of Class A and B warehouse, distribution, and flex industrial buildings with a diversified tenant base across a range of industries, including healthcare, logistics, e-commerce, industrials, telecommunications and food services.

The properties are primarily located in the major industrial markets of Chicago, Illinois and Cleveland, Ohio, which rank as the first and 11th largest industrial markets in the US, respectively.

Tarek Al Mahjoub, managing director at Investcorp for the Dubai and Oman markets said: “Industrial, logistics and warehouse real estate continues to be a highly attractive, and resilient opportunity for Investcorp. We are confident that these highly leased properties will continue to generate solid cash flows while benefitting from the ongoing growth of e-commerce.”

Babak Sultani, managing director in the Placement and Distribution team at Investcorp, added: “Industrial, warehouse and logistics real estate are among our highest conviction global investment themes in today’s landscape. E-commerce sales are growing at a 15 percent CAGR, far outpacing industrial real estate supply at a 1.5 percent CAGR.

“We believe these tailwinds along with greater supply chain diversification, and on-shoring of goods in the US due to Covid-19 to maintain greater inventory levels, will drive greater demand for industrial real estate assets like the ones we have assembled across our portfolio.”

Investcorp ranks as the second largest international buyer and fourth largest international seller of US real estate for the 2019 calendar year, according to Real Capital Analytics.

In August, Investcorp recorded big losses for the year ending June 30, citing direct negative impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis also impacted asset-based income, which recorded a $100 million loss from an $89 million profit, said Investcorp in a statement.

The global investment bank said its fee income contracted to $288 million, 23 percent down on $376 million for the 2018–19 financial year.