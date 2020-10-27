Gulf remittances to India expected to see fresh surge amid rupee predictions

The Indian rupee is set to see a downward spiral in the near term, weighed down by renewed uncertainties on the domestic economic growth front and the US presidential election, triggering predictions of a fresh surge in non-resident Indian (NRI) remittances to India.

The Indian currency, which breached a crucial support level of 74 against the US dollar in the spot market on Monday, opened 10 paise down in the opening trading hours on Tuesday.

“Rupee is expected to enter a volatile trading period in the near term due to some of the approaching crucial global events such as the US presidential election,” Himanshu Gupta, VP – Research, Globe Capital Markets, told Arabian Business.

“On the domestic front, uncertainties continue to haunt the market with many of the small time businesses getting shut and the ones opened are seeing much lower business activities,” added Ajay Kedia, managing director, Kedia Commtrade and Research.

Both Kedia and Gupta predicted rupee falling to the 74.50-74.75 level by mid November.

The fall for in the value of the rupee, however, could be a gain for NRIs as their remittances could earn more bucks back home.

Bankers said NRI remittances, especially from the Gulf countries, see a surge whenever rupee enters a weakened phase.

Forex market analysts said the dollar index, which has been in the range of 92-93 in the past few days, is expected to further gain momentum and breach 93 level before the US election day, which could add to the volatility in rupee in the near term.

“Barring lower crude prices, there is nothing to support the rupee currently. The impact of India’s high level of foreign currency reserve or the stimulus measures announced by the Indian government in the past has already been discounted by the market” said Kedia.

“Unless and until the government comes out with a fresh stimulus package to generate demand and revive economy, rupee is expected to see a weakening trend,” Kedia added.

Gupta said the near-term expiring rupee features contract on the National Stock Exchange, trading at 74.05, also indicated the expected weakening trend for the currency in the coming days.

After hitting a record level of 77 against the US dollar in April after the crash in crude prices in the wake of the pandemic, the Indian rupee has been recovering steadily in the last few months, strengthening to the 72.76–73 level during September and October.