Lebanese banks make plans to delist overseas as capital deadline looms

The ongoing economic crisis in Lebanon has placed additional pressure on the banking system, prompting lenders to delist global depositary shares (GDS) from international stock exchanges.

The move has been taken to minimise unnecessary costs outside Lebanon in order to meet the challenge of raising their capital by February 2021.

If they can’t raise capital by 20 percent, they risk having to exit the market, according to a directive sent out by Riad Salameh, governor of Lebanon’s central bank.

BLOM Bank has applied for the withdrawal of its GDSs from trading on the EUROMTF and the Official List of Luxembourg Stock Exchange, as well as for the withdrawal from trading on the London Stock Exchange, with a proposed implementation of November 24.

Prior to this decision, the traded GDSs witnessed low volumes and limited liquidity this year, making administrative costs outweigh the benefits.

The GDSs and its underlying shares will continue to trade on the Beirut Stock Exchange.

Bank Audi has also announced that it has applied for the cancellation of the listing of its global depository receipt (GDR) from the London Stock Exchange with effect from November 16 although they will continue to be listed and traded on the Beirut Stock Exchange.

Byblos Bank has already announced the cancelation of its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange for the same reasons in July.

Nassib Ghobril, chief economist, head of the Economic Research and Analysis Department at Byblos Bank Group, told Arabian Business: “The original purpose of listing GDRs in London or Luxembourg was to increase liquidity, attract a new segment of investors to the banks’ shares, and make it easy to buy and trade these shares with foreign investors.

“However, The appetite for GDRs has always been directly tied to the outlook on the Lebanese economy, especially on public finance imbalances and on the prospects for narrowing the fiscal deficit and public debt, and on the political will to undertake real reforms, given that the banking sector has been the main source of financing for the private and public sectors in Lebanon.”

He added: “For banks, delisting their GDRs is a way to cut costs and a realisation that investor appetite should wait until Lebanese authorities and political parties in power show a sense of urgency about reforms and reach a funding agreement with the International Monetary Fund, and when the picture becomes clear on the rescheduling or restructuring of the public debt, which will shape the outlook on the banking sector.”

Some Lebanese lenders are seeking to divest non-core assets in order to meet a demand from Lebanon’s central bank to increase their equity.

Jordan’s Capital Bank has begun due diligence in buying Lebanese Bank Audi’s Iraq and Jordan units while First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) plans to restart talks to buy the Egyptian business of Bank Audi.

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, is currently in talks to buy an Egyptian unit of Lebanon’s Blom Bank.

Lebanese banks are suffering after the financial crisis that first hit Lebanon in October 2019. They have been told to raise their capital by 20 percent by the end of February 2021 or risk exiting the market.

Listed Lebanese banks registered their worst financial losses in history, with a combined net after-tax loss of $770.4 million in 2019, compared to a net profit of $1.44 billion the previous year.