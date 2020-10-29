Etihad Airways launches $600m sukuk linked to emissions commitment

Etihad Airways has announced the launch of the world’s first transition sukuk and the first sustainability-linked financing in global aviation.

According to the Abu Dhabi-based airline, the $600 million transaction will support Etihad’s drive for sustainable aviation by linking the sukuk terms to Etihad’s carbon reduction targets.

The carrier has a commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, a 50 percent reduction in net emissions by 2035 and a 20 percent reduction in emissions intensity in the airline’s passenger fleet by 2025.

Adam Boukadida, chief financial officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said in comments published by state news agency WAM: “Sustainability and responsible climate action are the most significant challenges facing the aviation industry. As the UAE’s flag carrier, Etihad is committed to sustainable development in aviation in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision.

“By issuing a sustainability-linked sukuk, Etihad is voluntarily adding to its existing commitments under CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation), and also committing to reduce carbon emissions intensity by over 20 percent from the 2017 baseline.”

HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint global coordinators and joint sustainability structuring agents. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank acted as joint lead manager and Mashreq Bank acted as financial advisor.

The sukuk follows the first aviation financing linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals raised in December 2019.

Etihad’s move is part of a new wave of sustainable investment and financing in the Middle East.

According to Mercedes Vela-Monserrate, associate director of international affairs at Abu Dhabi Global Market, it is no longer a choice for companies and fast approaching a necessity, accelerated by the current coronavirus pandemic.

In recent years, the region has shown a clear appetite towards sustainable financing, with Majid Al Futtaim issuing two $600 million green sukuks in 2019, which were well received by investors.

Last month, Saudi Electricity Company raised $1.3 billion in the first public US-dollar-denominated green issuance from the kingdom, which was followed just a few weeks later by Egypt issuing the region’s first sovereign green bond.

Beyond the bond market, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance raised $258m in July via the region’s first green Export Credit Agency loan.

The recent HSBC 2020 Sustainable Finance and Investing Survey revealed 93 percent of respondents felt environmental and social (E&S) issues are important to them — but only 65 percent of investors feel that way (compared to the overall global average of over 90 percent). While just seven percent of investors say they always take ESG factors into consideration in their investments and few support environmentally or socially desirable projects at the risk of lowering their returns.