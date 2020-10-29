Why the audit of Lebanon’s central bank has ground to a halt

International consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal, which has been tasked with carrying out a forensic audit on Lebanon’s central bank, is unable to complete the work because it is being denied access key documents.

Lebanon’s government agreed in July to hire the New York-based company to conduct the audit to determine how massive amounts of money were spent in a country plagued by corruption.

Two other companies, KPMG and Oliver Wyman, were contracted to do traditional accounting audits of central bank accounts.

According to a document seen by Arabian Business (below), Alvarez & Marsal has been unable to access nearly 100 documents for its preliminary investigation to determine if there have been any accounting irregularities.

Lebanon Central Bank (BDL) has declined to provide all the required documents and information, saying to do so would conflict with banking secrecy and money and credit laws.

“In the absence of the required documents and information under the pretext of banking secrecy and money and credit law, Alvarez & Marsal will find it difficult to continue its work with the Lebanese government unless amendments are made to certain items in the banking secrecy law to specify what information can be disclosed. These amendments will facilitate Alvarez and Marsal’s work,” a banker told Arabian Business on condition of anonymity.

The banker doubted the possibility of continuing the forensic audit due to “the complexities of the political situation in Lebanon”.

The situation has arisen amid Lebanon’s ongoing economic crisis, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement which has seen banks imposing informal capital controls and limiting the withdrawal of dollars. The coronavirus lockdown also threw tens of thousands of people into poverty and unemployment.

Henri Chaoul, an ex-financial adviser to the Lebanese government in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said in a tweet: “With no surprise, and as we’ve been saying all along, BDL stands in the way of reforms. Instead of opening their books and extending them to the financial sector as a whole, they continue to play games to hide the truth”.

Chaoul quit Lebanon’s IMF team on June 18, after losing hope of any “genuine will” from the government to implement the necessary reforms, saying politicians, monetary authorities and the financial sector were “opting to dismiss the magnitude” of the losses and embark on a “populist agenda”.

“The forensic audit will achieve a significant advance towards exposing the size of financial crime,” said the then Prime Minister Hassan Diab (pictured above) in August. Diab resigned on August 10 after the Beirut Port explosion the previous week.

Arabian Business has reviewed the document, which included questions and requests that Alvarez & Marsal addressed to Lebanon’s Central Bank.

The BDL’s answers to all required documents and information were: “Such information is of confidential nature pursuant to the Code of Money and Credit.”

Alvarez & Marsal commented each time: “This item is still required and A&M will not be able to conduct its work in the absence of this information.”

Alvarez & Marsal declined to comment when contacted by Arabian Business.