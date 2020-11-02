Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank sees big rebound in profit as coronavirus impact eases

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Monday said it has seen a big rebound in net profit as the UAE’s economy slowly recovers from the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Islamic lender reported net profit of AED533.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 68 percent compared to Q2 and 98 percent compared to Q1, driven by strong revenues and rigorous cost efficiencies.

Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, chairman of ADIB, revealed that the bank has supported over 88,000 corporate and retail customers through the deferral of finance repayments and fee waivers to help alleviate the financial pressures faced during the pandemic.

The bank reported a net profit of AED1.12 billion and net revenue of AED3.93 billion for the first nine months of 2020, supported by a rebound in economic activity and positive client sentiment despite an unprecedented global backdrop arising from the Covid-19 crisis.

Net profit for Q3 was down 14 percent compared to the same period last year due to an increase in impairment charges and lower revenues. Provisions for the first nine months of 2020 increased by 73 percent to AED954.1 million compared to the same period last year, reflecting ongoing challenges in the macro-economic environment.

Al Khaili said: “Although the macro-economic environment remains uncertain, we have seen positive signs of recovery resulting from the decisive actions taken by the UAE Government. At ADIB, we have been able to deliver a solid performance for the third quarter of 2020 reflecting a rebound in economic activities which generated momentum across all business units.”

He added: “We have made significant strides in progressing our digital transformation journey to ensure convenient, seamless and uninterrupted banking services to our customers.”