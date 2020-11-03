Dubai’s biggest bank says in due diligence on Egyptian deal

Dubai’s biggest bank said on Tuesday it is carrying out due diligence on a possible acquisition of the Egyptian operations of Lebanon’s BLOM Bank.

Emirates NBD said in a filing to Dubai Financial Market that there was “no certainty” that a deal will be completed but talks are continuing with BLOM Bank.

In a short statement, the Dubai-based lender said: “Due diligence is still ongoing and there is no certainty that any transaction will be completed. Emirates NBD routinely evaluates potential opportunities in different markets and a further announcement will only be made if there is a material development.”

In August, Emirates NBD said it had started preliminary talks to buy the Egyptian unit of Lebanese lender Blom Bank after the Beirut port explosion forced the company to review its strategy.

Blom Bank had previously said it was considering several strategic options, including a sale of its stake in Blom Bank Egypt in response to the depressed outlook for Lebanon’s domestic banking industry.

Blom’s Egypt unit has 42 branches and is active in retail and corporate banking, according to its website.

Last month, Arabian Business reported that listed Lebanese banks, including BLOM Bank, registered their worst financial losses in history, with a combined net after-tax loss of $770.4 million in 2019, compared to a net profit of $1.44 billion the previous year.

BLOM Bank was the only listed bank to record net profit in 2019 ($115.4 million) while, on the balance sheet front, the combined assets of listed Lebanese banks narrowed by 13 percent in 2019 to $117.2 billion.

Lebanese banks are struggling to shore up their finances as the Arab nation grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades. The country was already battling soaring inflation, a rapid devaluation of the Lebanese pound and a shrinking economy before the blast ripped through the capital’s port on August 4.

Emirates NBD already has a sizable presence in Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, after buying the local business of France’s BNP Paribas in 2012 in a $500 million deal.