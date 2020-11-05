Kuwait’s $124bn pension fund posts record first-half profit

Kuwait’s $124 billion pension fund racked up a record profit in the first half, continuing a turnaround for an institution previously marred by a corruption scandal.

The Public Institution for Social Security, which owns a quarter of US private equity firm Stone Point Capital, said profit rose 362 percent to $12.1 billion in the first half. It surged 611 percent to $4.7 billion in the second quarter, reflecting the “governance and strength” of its new investment strategy, according to a statement on Wednesday.

A new management team was brought into the fund in 2017 to transform the state-owned institution after its former head was found guilty of personally profiting from the organisation over decades. The fund has since exited more than $20 billion in questionable deals in a major reorganisation of its portfolio.

PIFSS, as the fund is known, said in August it aims to have 12 percent to 17 percent of its portfolio in real estate, followed by private equity at between eight percent and 13 percent and infrastructure at three percent to ten percent.

Between 40 percent and 60 percent of its portfolio is in stocks and fixed income. PIFSS also owns 25 percent of Oak Hill Advisors and 10 percent of TowerBrook Capital Partners.