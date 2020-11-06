Abu Dhabi royal set to take over English football club

English football club Derby County said on Friday that a deal had been agreed “in principle” for the sale to a company owned by an Abu Dhabi royal.

Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited, who’s ultimate controlling entity is Bin Zayed International, owned by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan, may now proceed with the transaction, which is expected to close very soon, the club said in a statement.

Sheikh Khaled, a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, has passed the English Football League’s (EFL’s) owners’ and directors’ test.

The club added that its owner and executive chairman Mel Morris has been in discussion with Derventio Holdings since May in relation to taking over the ownership the club.

“These talks progressed to the point where a deal has, in principle, been agreed between the two parties,” the statement said, adding: “The club’s submission under the wwners and director’s test for Derventio was approved by the EFL board on Thursday.”

The club said there would be no further comment from either party until the transaction has completed.

The fee for the club is reported to be around £60 million ($78 million).

Sheikh Khaled has previously attempted to buy into English football, with a £2 billion offer for Liverpool rebuffed by Fenway Sports Group in 2018 and a bid for Newcastle last year falling through.

Morris took control of Derby in 2015 but despite major investment in transfers and wages that have seen the club run up huge losses, they have failed to secure a return to the riches of the Premier League.

The club’s Pride Park stadium was sold to a company controlled by Morris for £81 million in 2018 to avoid falling foul of the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.

Derby, captained by former England and Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney, are second bottom of the Championship after 10 games of the season, with manager Phillip Cocu reportedly set to be sacked once the takeover is completed.