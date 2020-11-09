UAE’s Amanat posts losses as coronavirus bites across healthcare, education

Amanat Holdings, the GCC’s largest healthcare and education investment company, on Monday announced that its nine-month net profit fell by more than 78 percent to AED4.9 million, adjusted for non-recurring items.

Excluding adjustments, the company said it recorded total income of AED27.2 million in the same period, down by 63.8 percent and a net loss of AED 11.9 million compared to a profit of AED33.4 million in the same period last year.

On a quarterly basis, excluding one-off items, Amanat added that its performance improved as losses from investments narrowed by 41.9 percent and net losses were flat, with “clear signs of recovery” across both healthcare and education platforms.

Amanat’s chairman, Hamad Alshamsi, said: “We are witnessing strong recovery beginning in the third quarter with the easing of restrictions. Our healthcare assets are ramping up operations and returning to full capacity, while our education platform kicked-off the academic year better prepared to offer a safe and enhanced learning environment.

“We are aware of the challenges that lie ahead, however, we remain confident in Amanat’s resilience, agility and defensive portfolio that will allow it to continue delivering sustainable value over the long term.”

CEO Dr Mohamad Hamade addedd: “Our healthcare platform has been witnessing a marked recovery beginning in the third quarter of the year as Covid-19 measures were eased… We expect a continued turnaround at our healthcare platform through to year-end.”

He added: “The impact of Covid-19 was less profound across our education platform thanks to our subsidiaries ability to shift swiftly to online and distance learning. Overall, our education platform proved resilient.”

Amanat has deployed a total of AED2.1 billion since inception, using over 80 percent of its AED2.5 billion paid up capital.