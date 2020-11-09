Why a stronger rupee could dash hopes of surge in NRI remittances for Diwali

The Indian rupee is projected to gain strength in the near-term, after a week of highly volatile trade, with forex market experts predicting the currency to claw back value against the US dollar.

The predictions of a rebound to 73.20-73.40 level against the greenback from the current level of 73.92 could dash Indian bankers’ hopes of increased remittances by non-resident Indians (NRIs) during Diwali.

Diwali, the Indian Hindu festival of lights, falls on November 14.

NRI remittances, especially from the Gulf region, tend to see an uptick whenever rupee weakens.

The Indian currency opened higher at 73.94 per dollar on Monday against a previous close of 74.20, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

“Clearing the haze on the US presidential election results have removed the uncertainty over the outlook on the US dollar,” Himanshu Gupta, vice president, Globe Capital Market, told Arabian Business.

“This has also brought the risk on sentiment back in the market,” he said, adding that the dollar index could now come under pressure on the expected stimulus package from the Biden administration.

He noted that there could be stability in the rupee-dollar trade in the short-to-medium term and that there could even be a claw back in rupee value against dollar in the near-term.

Arabian Business reported in the last week of October that rupee could fall to 74.50-74.75 level against the US dollar in the near-term.

The rupee had been trading above 74.30 levels last week, with the Indian currency seeing a low of 74.56 on Tuesday.

A section of market experts, however, expect the rupee to see volatile trade for some more time.

Ajay Kedia, managing director of Kedia Commtrade and Research, told Arabian Business that the currency market could remain choppy for some more time because of the lack of clarity over the future of Indo-US relations in the wake of the leadership change in the US.

“Prime Minister Modi has focused more on personal equations to drive his government’s foreign policy. Though the Indian PM has already laid the ground for a continued good relationship with the US by congratulating both President-Elect Joe Biden and VP-Elect Kamala Harris, it may take some time before the picture becomes clearer,” Kedia said.

Kedia said he expected the rupee to trade in a wide range of 73.20 – 75 against dollar in the current month.

The dollar hit a 10-week low on Monday as investors heralded Biden’s election as US President by buying trade-exposed currencies on expectations that a calmer White House could boost global commerce and that monetary policy will remain steady.