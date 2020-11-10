UAE says no plans to raise VAT rate despite coronavirus pressures

The UAE said on Tuesday it has no plans to raise the rate of value-added tax in the country despite the pressures that coronavirus is putting on the economy.

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under Secretary of Resource and Budget Sector at the Ministry of Finance, made the pledge in a statement about VAT revenues.

The decision to stick with the 5 percent rate comes after neighbouring Saudi Arabia tripled VAT to 15 percent in the summer and Oman has said it plans to start imposing it from April.

Al Yateem (pictured below) also revealed that from the beginning of January until the end of August, the UAE’s total VAT revenue amounted to AED11.6 billion while the country’s total excise tax revenue amounted to about AED1.9 billion, up 47 percent on the same period in 2019.

Al Yateem noted that 30 percent of VAT revenues will be distributed to the federal government and 70 percent to local government while the federal government’s share of excise tax revenues on tobacco products is 45 percent, with 55 percent for local governments.

The economy of the UAE will suffer a deeper contraction this year than first estimated, dragged down by disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s central bank said in September.

Gross domestic product will shrink 5.2 percent in 2020, compared with a previous forecast for a decline of 3.6 percent, the central bank said in its quarterly review.

GDP in the Arab world’s second-largest economy dropped an estimated 7.8 percent last quarter after a 0.8 percent contraction in the prior three months, it said.

He said: “Tax revenues contribute to the continued implementation of development projects in accordance with the UAE government’s plans, and to mitigating the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, MoF continues to follow up on tax policies in coordination with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) to ensure they’re in line with developments in the regional and international arena and that legislations are continuously updated in accordance with financial policy objectives and sustainable economic growth.”

However, he added that there are “no plans or decisions at the moment” to raise VAT to more than 5 percent in the UAE.

Tax revenues generated in 2019 amounted to about AED31 billion, compared to almost AED29 billion in 2018.

The UAE began applying VAT on January 1, 2018, at a basic rate of 5 percent on most goods and services levied at each point of sale.