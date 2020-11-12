Aldar profits increase 8% for Q3 following strong Abu Dhabi sales

Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties has revealed a 30 percent increase in revenue for the third quarter and an eight percent rise in profits, driven by record sales generated in the emirate.

The largest listed real estate company in the UAE reported revenues of $571.8 million (AED2.1 billion) for Q3 and a $113.3m (AED416m) net profit over the three-month period, despite the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, chief executive officer of Aldar, said: “The strength of Aldar’s business continues to be demonstrated in this challenging year, with our highly diversified business model delivering strong earnings.

“The company benefits from two core businesses, comprising a large and diverse, actively managed income-generating investment portfolio and a development business of premier destinations. These provide strong cash flows, revenue visibility as well as meaningful revenue and profit growth.”

Aldar produced a seven percent year-on-year increase in development sales to a record $326.8m (AED1.2bn) for the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date total sales to $544.6m (AED2bn), with prime Abu Dhabi destinations of Saadiyat Island and Yas Island continuing to attract investors and end-users.

Last month it was revealed that Aldar would take over the development and management of projects worth $8.2bn (AED30bn) in Abu Dhabi as part of an agreement with ADQ.

The latest financial results show average occupancy across the company’s diversified retail, commercial and residential assets currently stands at 87 percent.

Al Dhiyebi added: “Given the company’s balance sheet strength and robust cash position, Aldar continues to actively pursue opportunities to invest in both our development pipeline and in expanding our investment portfolio.

“Strong sales at our prime developments reflects sustained investor confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate fundamentals, which are supported by the government’s commitment to implement its economic growth and diversification strategy.”

Aldar’s Development Management business recorded revenues of $351.3m (AED1.29bn) in the third quarter of 2020, more than double the same period in the previous year, driven by strong sales of completed residential units, income recorded from continued progress on delivery of projects under development and income for managing Abu Dhabi Government projects.

However, the asset management business reported net operating income (NOI) of $104.3m (AED383m), a 3.5 percent drop year-on-year.

Overall, the company maintained its healthy balance sheet position, with $680.7m (AED2.5bn) of free cash and $1.1bn (AED4bn) of undrawn, committed credit facilities at the end of September, supported by $844m (AED3.1bn) of development sales collections during the year to date.