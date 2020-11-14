Consumer confidence falls to record low in Lebanon

Consumer confidence in Lebanon collapsed to a record low in the third quarter of 2020, due to the ramifications of the Beirut Port explosion and a potential lifting of subsidies on basic goods.

The lack of a sense of urgency on the part of political parties to form a government, despite the mounting socio-economic challenges, affected confidence further.

Politicians have failed for three months to form a new government capable of finding solutions to the economic crisis while Lebanon began a two-week general lockdown on Saturday to contain an alarming spike in Covid-19 infections, worsening the socio-economic conditions in the country.

Rising unemployment and salary cuts, combined with inflation and the spread of coronavirus, have left many households concerned about their ability to meet their basic needs.

The Byblos Bank/AUB Consumer Confidence Index averaged 17.5 in the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 8.2 percent from the previous quarter and 74.7 percent from the third quarter of 2019. The index dropped to a new all-time low of 14.8 in August before recovering to 19.9 in September.

The third quarter results constituted their lowest level in 53 quarters, with only 0.2 percent of Lebanese polled in September saying that their personal financial conditions improved from six months earlier, with the same percentage believing their personal financial situation would improve in the coming six months.

The results showed that female consumers had a higher level of confidence than their male counterparts, and consumers in the 21 to 29 years-old brackets posted the highest confidence level.

Households with an income of $2,500 or more per month continued to be more confident than those who earn a lower income while the self-employed were more optimistic than housewives, public-sector employees, private sector employees and the unemployed, although students were the most optimistic overall.