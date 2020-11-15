By ITP

Gold tops UAE’s non-oil trade during first half of 2020

China emerged as the largest trading partner over the first six months of the year followed by Saudi Arabia

Non-oil trade in the United Arab Emirates amounted to about AED658.3 billion ($179.2bn) during the first half of 2020, the state-owned news agency WAM has reported, citing the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

Despite the slowdown in commercial activities across the world, as a result of border closures, lockdowns, curfews and various other restrictions, the country’s non-oil trade accounted for 41 percent of the total value of the UAE’s trade in 2019.

Gold topped the list at AED104bn ($28.3bn), or 15.7 percent of total trade.

According to figures, imports stood at AED378.8bn ($103.1bn) in H1 of 2020 against AED116.7bn ($31.8bn) for exports and AED162.7bn ($44.3bn) for re-exports.

With regards to the trade partners, the FCSC’s figures showed that China emerged as the largest trading partner with a trade value of AED82.4bn ($22.4bn), followed by Saudi Arabia at AED46.6bn ($12.7bn).

The value of the trade with five major trading partners, China, Saudi Arabia, India, United States and Switzerland reached AED244bn ($66.4bn), constituting 37.1 percent of the UAE’s total trade over the first six months of the year.

