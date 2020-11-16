UAE extends coronavirus stimulus package for six months to end-June 2021

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Monday announced the extension of its economic stimulus package – the Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) – by six months until the end of June next year.

The scheme was launched by the CBUAE in March to support the UAE’s economy during the Covid-19 pandemic, through a range of integrated relief measures to the banking sector related to funding, liquidity, lending and capital.

Under this extension, the CBUAE will extend the duration of the zero cost facility (ZCF) of AED50 billion ($13.5 billion), which benefits retail and corporate banking customers and facilitates liquidity management for banks through collateralised funding at zero cost, for an additional period of six months, state news agency WAM reported.

Starting from January 1, banks and finance companies participating in the TESS initiative will be able to provide new loans and facilities to customers negatively affected by the pandemic, WAM added.

Abdulhamid M Saeed Alahmadi, governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: “The central bank remains committed to supporting the financial system of the UAE by taking the required measures to accelerate economic recovery from Covid-19 repercussions. The extension of applicability period of the TESS will provide relief for retail, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate banking customers.

“We believe that this initiative will shield the economy from the impact of the pandemic and place us in an ideal position to recover, once the pandemic is over.”

To date, the TESS loan deferral programme has benefited more than 310,000 retail customers, nearly 10,000 small and medium sized enterprises, and more than 1,500 private sector corporates.

The package of support was launched in March as part of an AED100 billion scheme.

The TESS update comes as business conditions deteriorated in the UAE in September amid further job losses and concerns over renewed lockdowns.

The outlook among UAE businesses for the next 12 months was also at a record low, with fears over the persistence of the pandemic hurting future activity.