Auditor quits as turmoil surrounding Lebanon’s economic crisis deepens

The chaos surrounding Lebanon’s economic crisis has deepened after international firm Alvarez & Marsal terminated its contract to audit the central bank’s accounts.

A key step in unlocking billions of dollars in aid, the decision is a blow to Lebanon’s attempts to extricate itself from its financial turmoil, which has been rooted in endemic waste and corruption for years.

Alvarez & Marsal announced its withdrawal from the forensic audit in Lebanon, despite an agreement earlier this month to extend its contract for another three months.

Ultimately, it was the central bank repeated claims that banking secrecy laws dating from the 1950s prevented it from handing over all the information sought by the auditors that did for Alvarez & Marsal. The bank delivered less than half of the documents that Alvarez & Marsal had requested.

A finance ministry statement said that the audit firm was not certain it would be granted access to the necessary data despite the new deadline.

Alvarez & Marsal did not respond to an Arabian Business request for comment.

A financial source with close knowledge of the auditing process told Arabian Business: “It becomes clear that the political factions do not want to abolish banking secrecy, not because this law aims historically to attract money and investments, but rather to protect corruption.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab tweeted: “The wall of corruption is very thick and very high… Today they felled the forensic audit. Corruption won a new round, we’ll not give in to despair, and the will of the Lebanese must triumph. We know that the system of corruption will not surrender easily, and we know that this system will fight fiercely to protect itself, but I am sure that this system will eventually fall.”

Diab, who’s ruling in a caretaker capacity as Lebanon is still without a sworn-in government, has repeatedly urged central bank governor Riad Salameh to deliver the requested documents.

The Lebanese Forces parliamentary bloc this month submitted a proposed law to freeze the bank secrecy law solely for the audit, but no date has been set for a session on the proposed law.

The same financial source said: “From the contacts I made, I learned that Alvarez & Marsal’s decision was due to its loss of hope for any change in the additional time limit that it granted to obtain the required documents, and that the company’s representatives in Lebanon received calls on Thursday night from the company’s headquarters in New York urging them to inform the Lebanese authorities that the company is no longer in a position to continue its mission.”

Lebanon’s government agreed in July to hire the New York-based company to conduct the audit to determine how massive amounts of money were spent in a country plagued by corruption. According to a document seen by Arabian Business, Alvarez & Marsal has been unable to access nearly 100 documents for its preliminary investigation.

Jan Kubis, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, tweeted on Friday: “Why it seems that foreigners are more concerned about the wellbeing and fate of Lebanon and its people, more alarmed by lack of action and procrastination than the country’s political elites?”