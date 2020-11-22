By Bloomberg

Western Union buys 15% stake in Saudi Telecom’s STC Pay unit

Stake purchased for $200m, with company valued at $1.3bn

Western Union Co. has acquired a 15 percent stake in STC Pay, an arm of Saudi Telecom Co. that is focused on digital payments and financial technology services.

Western Union purchased the stake for $200 million, the Saudi-based telecom operator said in a statement Saturday, valuing the company at about SAR5 billion ($1.3bn).

STC Pay, which goes by lower case lettering in its branding, is a financial company that launched a digital wallet mobile application in 2018. The e-platform provides digital and financial services to individuals and companies, and facilitates financial transactions and payments.

Saudi Telecom, also known as STC, said the investment is to “finance stc pay’s capital and to support long-term expansion plans”.

