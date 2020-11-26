Dubai’s biggest bank unveils new omnichannel platform amid digital push

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest bank, has unveiled its next-generation global corporate banking platform which includes a one stop shop for SMEs.

The bank said the new omnichannel platform delivers a full suite of cash management, trade finance and liquidity management solutions to the bank’s clients – ranging from small and medium sized businesses to large corporations and government institutions.

It said businessONLINE allows clients to undertake cross-border transactions seamlessly, access a consolidated view of their balances across regions and currencies, and make the most of tailor-made advice for their business needs.

Its aggregation model provides businesses one-stop access to several banking products. The Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) solution allows businessONLINE to support all operational requirements of small to medium sized businesses.

It enables them to stay on top of their operations and cash flow through a suite of services that covers accounting, sales, inventory, purchasing, CRM and more.

Ahmed Al Qassim, senior executive vice president, group head, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Emirates NBD

The banks said the omni-channel platform offers a superior client experience formulated through co-creation with more than 3,000 corporate and business customers.

Among its key features is a widget-based dashboard that provides contextual and relevant information to corporate treasurers including net position, accounts summary view, FX positions, facility utilization, exchanges and interest rates.

“businessONLINE positions Emirates NBD at the vanguard of corporate banking,” said Ahmed Al Qassim, senior executive vice president, group head, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Emirates NBD. “We are pleased to support our corporate and business clients with a single-window, seamless, secure and agile platform to support all their banking needs, across geographies.”