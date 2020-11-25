How improved regulation is playing key role in Bitcoin revival

Increased regulation is playing a major role in the renaissance of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies, according to Wai Lum Kwok, senior executive director – capital markets on the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

Kwok spoke to Arabian Business as Bitcoin, which has suffered plenty of wild price swings since it was launched in 2009, continues to see investors flock during the coronavirus pandemic-driven volatility on global stock markets.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin climbed to more than seven percent to $17,891, its highest level since December 2017.

Analysts have said the Covid-19 pandemic has encouraged investors to reassess the long-term outlook for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Kwok said the increased regulation was stripping away previous concerns over fraudulent trading.

He said: “We’re seeing that digital financial services applications have spiked. I think this particular segment of virtual currencies and digital assets is seeing a renaissance of some sort.

“At one point in time there were a lot of concerns out there as to whether it’s a segment where it might actually be vulnerable to financial criminal activities. It was a time when regulators globally were starting to grapple with how to deal with the virtual asset space, the conversation centred around the need to address the risk of crime.

“The recommendations and standards issued by global standards-setting bodies such as Financial Action Task Force (of FATF) on the use of virtual assets clearly show that they have a place in the financial system, and regulations are key in enabling the benefits of technological innovation.”

Abu Dhabi is regarded as one of the top fintech hubs in the MENA region with ADGM actively championing the development of a sustainable and vibrant fintech ecosystem, setting many ‘firsts’ for the region, including the first fintech regulatory regime and the first fintech reglab which today is the world’s second most active fintech sandbox after London.

Kwok revealed that the global pandemic has also resulted in an uptick in registrations of fintech businesses in the UAE capital.

He said: “Fintech today is the largest sector in investments by the number of deals, which shows that it is an emerging area of interest for a lot of investors.

“Despite Covid, we are actually seeing a very strong pipeline of applicants coming in to apply for licenses for various digital services. I think that’s obviously been accelerated by Covid to a large extent. Everyone sees the need for a digital strategy.”