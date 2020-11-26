How GCC investor confidence has recovered after Q2 coronavirus hit

Investor confidence across the GCC has recovered from the blow it took when the coronavirus pandemic hit the region in March.

According to new research, investor confidence measured during Q4 has recovered across all the Gulf countries with sentiment levels measured in Saudi Arabia and the UAE now comparable to those from the beginning of the year.

Sentiment in Saudi Arabia recovered the most, by 32 points, compared with a 24 point improvement in the UAE.

This comes after sentiment levels across the GCC were at the lowest, or near lowest, they had been over the past five years, during the second quarter of 2020.

Saudi Arabia was most impacted with a 34 point decline in sentiment, while other countries declined between 20 and 25 points.

Contrary to other GCC countries, sentiment in Kuwait only began to recover in Q3 earnings cycle – the period between September and November – with sentiment increasing by 10 points.

The research by Iridium Advisors, a management consulting firm and advisor on investor relations based in Dubai, also revealed that some sectors achieved a better recovery than others compared to the previous quarter.

Most notably, the real estate sector sentiment increased 38 points in Q3 earnings calls reaching an absolute Sentiment Index level above that at the beginning of the year.

Sentiment for consumer staples, being more defensively positioned against coronavirus impacts, held up relatively well during the first half of the year and further improved during Q3 earnings calls to date, with the Sentiment Index at levels well above those at the beginning of the year.

Iridium Advisors said it used an algorithm of its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, the Iridium Quant Lens, to quantify corporate sentiment during 2020 by analysing quarterly earning calls.

It showed that the number of mentions of coronavirus and health-related words has been decreasing over the last two quarters, in both the management presentation and the question-and-answer sections of the calls. This indicates that management teams are adjusting to the new environment and that analysts and investors are starting to move away from this theme.

The sentiment expressed in these calls is also rebounding with a 10 point rise in the average Sentiment Index quarter-on-quarter to +15. This was after they had reached the lowest levels seen over the past five years, a decline of -25, during the coronavirus period.

Iridium said the study is based on their review of earning calls from 78 GCC companies for which transcripts are publicly available. The countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.