Contactless payments in a post coronavirus world

With Gulf countries, much like the rest of the world, having encouraged residents to stay home over various parts of the coronavirus pandemic, contactless payments have come to the fore.

“It has been interesting to observe consumer habits changing,” said JK Khalil, cluster manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Mastercard. “We’ve seen shifting behaviours on the spending side – namely, the transition from cash to electronic payments across the spectrum of channels.”

Mastercard has doubled down on enabling contactless payment mechanisms across the region over the course of the pandemic, both in stores and online. “This helped drive contactless payments, such as wallet payments, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and, in Saudi Arabia specifically, mada Pay.” Khalil said GCC residents are in favour of using these payment methods in the long term, citing the results of a second-quarter survey in which 80 percent of Saudi respondents said they would continue to use them post coronavirus.

Contactless safety and convenience

“In Saudi Arabia alone contactless transactions earlier in 2020 grew three times as fast as non-contactless over the same period last year.” Khalil added that the coronavirus has placed a spotlight on contactless transactions, thanks to its emphasis on social distancing. “It’s discouraged people from touching cash, with all the potential hygiene risks that would come with it. Contactless transactions, e-commerce transactions and mobile money solutions are all the obvious winners from that perspective.”

Mastercard recently partnered with Delivery Hero to establish a MENA-wide digitised payment chain for the global food delivery and ordering platform. “In Mena up to 20 million consumers, 650,000 riders and 100,000 restaurants are positively impacted by the enablement of touchless security for transactions and, beyond, delivery solutions. It’s been great for the industry and definitely a much better experience for the consumer and merchant as well.”

Contactless payments aren’t only about safety – convenience is also a big factor driving adoption. “Whenever we’ve carried out time and motion analyses, they show that contactless transactions are about 10 times faster than regular ones at the checkout stage.” It was just a matter of adoption and awareness, Khalil added, and the coronavirus has simply accelerated the process and forced us to learn.

Saudi Arabia: A hub for fintech start-ups

With a large and young population, Saudi Arabia has been seeing a start-up revolution. “Last year, there were 20 fintechs – now we have 60,” said Khalil. Through Start Path, its global start-up engagement platform, Mastercard is partnering with (mainly late-stage) fintech and emerging technology start-ups and SMEs. “This is no different in Saudi Arabia. For young entrepreneurs in the kingdom, Start Path has been a phenomenal programme as well.”

One of the means by which Start Path has been aiding young SMEs in the kingdom is the Fintech Express programme. “It allows us to fast track a new player – who has very limited experience in the payments business – through the motions, because payments is a regulated business. We have the permission to deal in every one of the 200 countries in which we operate globally, so we owe it to our partners to help guide them through a complicated and rigorous process of regulatory approvals, making sure that all banking standards are upheld.

“We’re currently engaging between 40 and 60 start-ups at various stages of progress in Saudi Arabia.”

Khalil says Mastercard’s ecosystem naturally lends itself to fintechs, whether in the payments, end user or supply chain space.

Women are the key to region’s growth story

Mastercard aims to have 10 million SMEs using its solutions by 2025 across MENA – half of which Khalil said would be run by women. “We aim to continue to expand the contributions of women entrepreneurs, especially in the kingdom, given the size and magnitude of that potential.”

An issue Khalil is keen to see addressed is the untapped potential of women in the Saudi population. “Less than 2 percent of business owners in Saudi Arabia are women, according to a 2018 survey we did at Mastercard,” he said, adding, “This is not just a problem in Saudi Arabia, but MENA.” He points to an OECD estimate that suggests gender-based discrimination and social laws cost the entire region about half a trillion dollars a year.

“It’s really about creating the right regulatory environment and incentives for the right segments of the population. And you not only automatically increase the share of the wealth within that segment of the labour force but also relieve a lot of the pressure on government coffers, which have been typically subsidising families.”