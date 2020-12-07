A bridge between markets

Karim Noujaim, a Franco-Lebanese with more than 20 years of experience in the investment banking industry, established SkyKapital in 2016. A former investment banker at BNP Paribas and JP Morgan, Noujaim leads his company through a unique portfolio of services focusing on financial structuring, strategic advisory and business development, M&A, privatisation, capital raising and restructuring.

Headquartered in Paris, SkyKapital intends to bridge business and financial relationships between Europe, the US, the Middle East and Africa. SkyKapital has the capabilities and commitment to realise its ambitions in its target markets.

Why do your clients choose SkyKapital?

Our team comprises outstanding, qualified people with solid investment banking experience averaging 20 to 30 years each, built throughout the world, across products and with exceptional capabilities. Each one of us has been involved in multiple high-level transactions that have shaped the market and our careers.

These include the Gaz de France privatisation (advising the company); Senelec privatisation (advising the Government of Senegal); Turk Telekom privatisation (advising the Government of Turkey); restructuration of Veolia within the Vivendi group; multiple mandates with Spanish utilities; merger of banks in the Middle East; and advising a family office in the UAE on the latest private placement round of Tesla’s pre-IPO.

SkyKapital is not only committed to fulfil optimal business growth but its commitment is also centred around each client’s needs. At SkyKapital, our senior personnel are involved in every detail. They provide a distinctive experience advising our clients on a broad range of topics, transactions and products.

Our independence enables us to offer our clients’ long-term perspectives through strong structuring capabilities. We are not in a rush to finish deals and mark a business target. Instead, we support our customers through the entire process and would only recommend them what we think would create value.

This would place us on firm ground to always propose the best solutions, consequently providing comfort and confidence to our clients. SkyKapital is result-oriented rather than fee-oriented. Such characteristics and the combined experience of the team led us to expand our exposure and reinforce our presence in the region.

What made you shift to SkyKapital?

Generally, large investment banks do not focus on small and medium size deals, even less so in the Middle East and Africa, which remain on their radar screen mainly for large transactions. Having been part of international investment banks, I had the chance to gain significant experience in this region.

SkyKapital aims to become a bridge to connect the Middle East and Africa with developed markets

I developed a deep knowledge of each market covered and each type of client I worked with. It provided me with a solid background and skills to understand these clients and be able to provide them the most appropriate service, which became the key rationale to move forward.

Describe yourself in one word

Persistent. I’ll add few more: Restless, passionate, result-oriented.

What role you see SkyKapital playing in the future?

Our target is to place SkyKapital as a bridge connecting the Middle East and Africa with developed markets, primarily Europe, to structure and offer the right investments that generate value, taking into consideration their attractiveness. This would promote an overall positive impact in this area.

What are the main challenges you face with your clients?

Access to special off-market transactions that are attractive and with good structuring potential was a main challenge. The presence of our team and network in Europe was a key strength that enabled us to work on such transactions. Governance, environmental and social impact are becoming fundamental requirements for clients/investors.

It is essential for us to structure transactions respecting such needs. We are ideally positioned for that.

Are the sectors you are dealing with evolving?

Trends in the region are undeniably evolving. Industries have changed in the past and will continue to do so in the future. Banks are moving towards strengthening their balance sheets through mergers. The rise of fintech is disruptive and influencing this sector. To cope, banks are upgrading towards digitalisation.

More attention will be turned to the development of know-your-customer and compliance processes with the surge in sanctions and regulations.

In the infrastructure sector, public-private partnerships (PPPs) will play a major role in the development of projects such as highways, renewable energy initiatives and modern waste water treatments that are vital for cities’ expansion. Emphasis will be placed on environmental standards, which will condition financing. Real estate will remain a key investment pillar in the region.

Any word to say in comparing tasks faced in the year 2000 versus tasks faced today?

There are completely different issues. In the early 2000s, the focus was primarily on big state privatisations. However, today’s tasks are more oriented towards enhancing the private sector and providing value growth for investment opportunities.

What sectors do you feel will be most vital in the days and years to come?

The tech sector will be a major element. Technology has been shaping the world in many ways and will never stop. Local social infrastructure services will be key to the sustainability and growth of cities in light of recent travel restrictions. Healthcare will receive particular attention as a result of the current health crisis.

What transactions or projects provided you with special satisfaction?

Plenty. One of the most impressive transaction involved memorable meetings during the last round of Tesla pre-IPO private placement in Abu Dhabi. I remember the discussions with Elon Musk in which he shared his visions that were translated into rapid execution.

A few months later, the IPO turned out to be rewarding. On another deal, in 2005, I was part of the advisory team to the Government of Turkey during the privatisation of Turk Telecom. The auction between the two final bidders was exciting. Higher-than-expected bids surprised the markets and ended better returns for our client.

From your perspective as a Lebanese national, what do you think about the current situation in the country?

This situation cannot remain static for a long period. There are solutions: Confidence in the economy, including the banking sector, has to return as part of proper sovereign restructuring; local industries’ capabilities must improve; and PPPs should be carefully considered to spread the much-needed growth.

I am confident that a government that seriously initiates discussions with the IMF and other donors will be making a fundamental step in the direction of sustainable progress. This would give hope for a country that has huge potential. I have tremendous expectations for Lebanon.