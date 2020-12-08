Embattled billionaire BR Shetty, son Binay hire restructuring experts

Embattled Indian billionaire businessman BR Shetty and his son Binay announced on Tuesday that they have have retained the services of restructuring experts Duff & Phelps.

Led by Richard Clarke, Duff & Phelps will support their efforts in dealing with financial liabilities related to their family group interests, “including but not restricted to indirect exposures to NMC and Finablr debts”.

Work with the Shetty family and BRS Ventures will start immediately, a statement said.

The move comes as the Shetty family’s world was turned upside down last December when short seller Carson Block of Muddy Waters Research wrote a damning report accusing NMC Health of fraudulent asset values and theft of company assets.

In a matter of just three months, NMC’s shares were suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange and later said it that its debt levels had risen to nearly $5 billion, with over $2.7 billion in facilities that had not been disclosed to or approved by the board.

BR Shetty stepped down as co-chairman and director of London-listed payments company Finablr in August, months after it was revealed that the platform may owe as much as $1.3 billion.

Shetty, the founder and former CEO of troubled NMC Health, owned 66 percent of shares in Finablr.

The 77-year-old was one of the first Indians to make his fortune in the UAE’s healthcare industry when he set up NMC Health in the 1970s and grew it to become the country’s largest operator of its kind before listing it on the London Stock Exchange in 2012.

In 1980, he founded one of the Emirates’ oldest remittances businesses UAE Exchange which went public in 2018 under owning company Finablr together with UK-based exchange company Travelex and several smaller payment solution providers.

Shetty’s business interests spread beyond healthcare and financial services and saw him invest in hospitality, food and beverage, pharmaceutical manufacturing and real estate.