Diversification and FDI key to Gulf recovery from coronavirus pandemic, says IMF

Diversification of government revenues and a push to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) will be key for the states of the GCC as they recover from the double impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lower oil prices, according to a new report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The report – which was launched on Thursday – noted that the containment measures that regional governments used to combat the pandemic weighed on non-oil growth – GCC non-oil GDP grew by 0.1 percent year-on-year in Q1, before contracting 9.7 percent in Q2.

At the same time, GCC oil production grew modestly in Q1, but fell sharply as a result of the OPEC+ agreement, before recovering in Q3.

According to the report, once recovery is established, significant and sustained fiscal consolidation measures will be needed.

“Credible medium-term adjustment will help rebuild buffers and reduce vulnerabilities to future shocks,” the report reads. “Adjustment speeds will have to balance the strength of the fiscal position with the need to avoid excessively dampening growth – those with high debt levels will need to adjust more quickly.”

Additionally, the report notes that phasing out subsidies, reforming public wage bills and taking steps to ensure high efficiency on spending on infrastructure will be “critical” for GCC economies as they work to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a diversification of government revenues.

Speaking on a webinar organised by the IMF and the US-based Arab Gulf States Institute of Washington, John Sfakianakis, an associate fellow in the Middle East and North Africa Programme of global think tank Chatham House, said that diversification will take “a lot of time, and a lot of effort”.

“There is an element of fallibility that the leadership of the Gulf countries have to realise. There is a lot of trial and error, and probably more error than trial,” he said. “One has to accept the mistakes that are being done.”

Sfakianakis added that the main difficulty when it comes to diversification – both for GCC governments and organisations like the IMF – is that there are no previous examples of diversification on this scale from which to draw best practices.

“It’s very difficult, and nobody really has done it,” he said. “It has to do very much about the politics of the region, as much as the economics, the geographical location of the region and what’s happening in places such as Iraq and the Levant that impact, very much, the Gulf. It’s not insulated.”

Additionally, Sfakianakis said that going forward, it will be vital that GCC governments – particularly those in Saudi Arabia and the UAE – attract foreign investment into a wide range of sectors.

“If you cannot attract, to a certain degree, some money into your economy, that’s a problem also for your existing private sector,” he said. “But before they start thinking about attracting FDI, they need to think about where exactly they need this FDI to go in.”

“Obviously, it won’t go again just into petrochemicals, although that is a natural conduit,” he added. “They need to think about what are the sectors that will allow them to export, [produce] higher technology and innovate.”

Among the vital sectors that should be further developed going forward, Sfakianakis said, are industry and hospitality.

“We have something that is workable. Let’s make it better,” he added. “Hospitality is important. It is something that brings identity, but also value add.”

The report also noted that more structural reforms are needed to strengthen private sector led growth and create jobs.

“Labor market reforms will need to reduce large public sector wage premiums to encourage more nationals to work in the private sector, while enhancing education and skills,” the report reads.