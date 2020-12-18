Lebanese pound slumps again as Macron cancels visit, Beirut Port probe is suspended

The Lebanese pound has resumed its decline against the dollar, trading at LBP8,500 on the black market on Friday, as hopes faded on breaking the Cabinet formation deadlock.

The currency crisis deepened after French President Emmanuel Macron cancelled all of his scheduled trips, including the one to Lebanon next Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus.

News of a suspension of investigation into the Beirut port blast for 10 days raised further concerns on the money market.

Macron’s visit to Beirut previously scheduled on December 22, the third in more than four months after the devastating Beirut port blast, offered hope of exerting more pressure on rival political factions to form a new government capable of preventing the country from sinking into economy catastrophe.

French Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned earlier this week that Lebanon “is the Titanic but without the orchestra”, adding: “The Lebanese are in complete denial as they sink, and there isn’t even the music.”

France is losing patience with Lebanon’s politicians who stand in the way of sweeping reforms that donors say are imperative for badly-needed financial aid to be released.

To add to Lebanese distress, Judge Fadi Sawwan suspended for 10 days the investigation into the Beirut port blast case following requests by two former ministers charged in the case – former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and former public works minister Ghazi Zeiter.

Zeiter and Khalil, both close to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, submitted a memorandum to the Public Prosecution Office of Cassation, requesting that the case be transferred to another judge.

Last week, Sawwan filed charges against caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and former ministers Khalil, Zeiter and Youssef Fenianos, accusing them of negligence that led to the death of hundreds of people.

The officials refused to appear before the judge, accusing him of violating the constitution by claiming against two former ministers and two deputies in parliament.

A political source told Arabian Business: “The cancellation of the French president’s visit to Lebanon and the suspension of the investigation into the Beirut port blast were valuable gifts to troubled politicians during the holidays season.”

He added: “Some politicians in their private councils expressed their relief at the cancellation of the visit of the French president, who this time would have exerted great pressure on political parties to find a final solution to their disputes, thus forcing them to make concessions they do not want. They know that no head of state has ever made three visits to a second country in just four months, and this is evidence of the extent of French interest in the dangerous situation in Lebanon.”

Lebanese citizens are still waiting for answers four months after one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts on record. A stockpile of ammonium nitrate, stored at Beirut Port ufor years, detonated on August 4, killing 200 people, injuring thousands and devastating entire districts.