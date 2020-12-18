Saudi wealth fund targets $2.7trn assets amid rapid growth

Having lost out on buying stocks on the cheap during the global financial crisis, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice.

So, when the coronavirus pandemic sent markets into a tailspin, it was all geared up.

“The crown prince always talked about how we missed an opportunity in 2008 to invest in international markets, so we were ready,” Yasir Al Rumayyan, governor of the nation’s Public Investment Fund, said in a televised interview. The two had “talked about the things that we should do if we face something like this.”

The fund received a $40 billion transfer from the nation’s reserves in March so it could take advantage of the crash in markets, buying stakes in companies including Citigroup Inc., Facebook and cruise-ship operator Carnival Corp. By the end of June it had sold most of those stakes and switched to holding about $7 billion in exchange traded funds.

“When the coronavirus emerged, we didn’t only look at the US markets, we looked at all international markets,” Al Rumayyan said. “We entered some US, European and Asian markets. We stayed in some, and we left some.”

The $350 billion sovereign investor is a key lever for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (pictured below) to revive growth. He is seeking to get his economic master plan, known as Vision 2030, back on track after what may be the deepest recession the world’s largest crude exporter has experienced in decades.

The fund is set to play a major role investing in local development projects over the next few years as the government looks to cut spending to keep the budget deficit in check.

The fund is committed, at least in 2021 and 2022, to investing SR150 billion ($40 billion) a year at home, Al Rumayyan said. This figure will increase annually until 2030, and could reach about SR200 billion a year in subsequent years, he said.

Just five years ago the PIF, as it’s also known, was a relatively sleepy, domestically focused fund with less than 100 employees. It now has 1,000 staff and ambitions to control SR10 trillion, Al Rumayyan said.

At the moment almost all of its assets are local. It holds large stakes in some of the kingdom’s biggest companies, including Saudi Telecom Co and National Commercial Bank. It wants to shift that balance to about 80 percent of its investments being local, Al Rumayyan said.