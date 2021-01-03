Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath looking for Middle East members for new millionaire’s club

India’s celebrated school dropout-turned star entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath is set to unveil his next potentially mega venture – a global platform for ultra rich from around the world, including the Middle East.

The platform aims to facilitate wealth creation through business deals among peers in the group.

Members of the proposed global initiative – similar to YPO (Young Presidents Organisation), a leadership community of chief executives with approximately 29,000 members in more than 130 countries – will be selected from the investors in Kamath’s hedge fund True Beacon, which has a member investment threshold of $2 million.

“Net worth will be an important criterion for selection to this platform,” Kamath, co-founder and chief investment officer of True Beacon and Zerodha, told Arabian Business, making public the new venture plan for the first time.

In an exclusive interview, Kamath said: “The proposed platform will somewhat work like a private bank in the earlier days. While our fund will manage their wealth, the platform will help the members to connect with each other and enter into lucrative business deals among themselves.”

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder and chief investment officer of True Beacon and Zerodha

Kamath, who dropped out of school at 15 to pursue his passion for playing chess nationally and his love for derivatives, has assumed an iconic status among the international investor community and a discussion topic in business classes across the world after Zerodha, a retail trading start-up he co-founded with his brother Nithin in 2010, rose to unicorn status without any external capital participation.

Kamath said he saw great potential for the proposed platform as it could lead to several cross-border business deals, and to the creation or expansion of businesses and wealth in a big way.

“For instance, a business man from Indore, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, manufactures a product which may have a big market, say, in Nigeria. The platform will help the Indian businessman to connect with a fellow member on the platform from Nigeria and enter into a deal to the great benefit of both.”

Although no firm launch date has been finalised for the proposed platform, it is expected to be announced early this year.

“We are currently in the process of finalising various aspects of this new plan. We are very excited about it because of its huge potential and we really want to make it a mega one,” Kamath said.

On the revenue model, Kamath said initially there was no plan to charge anything for the business deals done among members on the platform.

“It will be a dream venture for us and rather than thinking about raising revenues, our focus will be to set up a truly exclusive global platform which will have huge potential for large business deals – both cross-border as well within same geographies – with the ‘right kind’ of members.”

However, he said once the venture takes off, a revenue-sharing model by way of a percentage of the deal size or something similar, can be worked out.

On the issue of monitoring the business deal activities on the proposed platform, Kamath said although there are technical solutions to monitor, he has no plans to police work on the platform.

“It will work totally on a trust basis. Our members will get benefited in a big way through our platform. So, I am sure, they will be happy to share a slice of the profits they make through the platform,” he said.

Kamath’s retail brokerage platform Zerodha facilitates over three million orders daily with a daily turnover of over $10 billion, while his alternative investment fund True Beacon’s Fund One, which has notched up a year-to-date return of over 40 percent, has been consistently outperforming India’s NIFTY 50 benchmark.