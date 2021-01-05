New CEO hired to lead UAE payments major Network International

UAE-based payment solutions provider Network International announced on Tuesday that it will appoint a senior MasterCard executive as its new CEO next month.

The company said that Simon Haslam, currently group CEO, has decided to retire after 40 years in the financial services sector.

It added in a statement that Nandan Mer, currently MasterCard strategy head – International Markets, will succeed as group CEO effective February 1.

Haslam will remain with the company throughout his six month notice period to ensure a smooth transition.

Simon Haslam, currently group CEO of Network International

Network International said Mer has a proven track record of building and growing businesses over 30 years in a number of global markets with leading financial institutions including American Express, Citigroup, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and most recently at MasterCard.

Ron Kalifa, chairman, Network International, said: “I would like to thank Simon for his invaluable contribution as CEO and wish him well in his retirement. During his tenure, Simon has led the company’s transformation into the largest payment solutions provider in the UAE and the leading enabler of digital commerce throughout the Middle East and Africa, and delivered significant growth across all our markets. He leaves behind a strong business and a legacy of success.

“I am also delighted to announce Nandan’s appointment… He has a wide breadth of experience across the consumer credit and payment industries in several international markets, including within the Middle East and Africa. Nandan’s strong track record of success with Mastercard and strong sector expertise make him an excellent appointment to lead Network through the next stage of our ambitious strategic growth plans.”