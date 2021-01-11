By Staff writer

UAE’s largest bank issues $500m sukuk, first globally in 2021

First Abu Dhabi Bank announces that sukuk attracted order book of about three times that amount

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank, on Monday announced it has issued the first sukuk globally in 2021.

The bank said it has issued the lowest-ever yield on any five-year MENA bank US dollar issuance with its $500 million sukuk.

Issued through FAB Sukuk Company Limited, the offering attracted a total order book of about $1.5 billion which represents a three times over-subscription rate.

FAB said in a statement that the sukuk attracted “high quality Islamic and conventional investors from the Middle East, Asia, UK and Europe”.

Gulf banks are joining a wave of global borrowing after yields crashed following unprecedented stimulus by authorities to keep economies afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates NBD raised $750 million last week in the Middle East’s first dollar bond sale of 2021.

Rula Al Qadi, managing director and head of Group Funding at FAB said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of our sukuk issue.  Coming in the first week of January, we managed to take advantage of market conditions and print a deal roughly 20bps inside our curve. Once again, we had tremendous support from investors globally – both Islamic and conventional – which is testament to FAB’s strong credit fundamentals and the overall positive view of Abu Dhabi and the UAE economy by international investors.”

